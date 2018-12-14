Defence in Pete Mihalik murder case wants State to provide footage of shooting
Mihalik was a well-known criminal defence advocate and was shot dead while he dropped his children off at school in Green Point.
CAPE TOWN - Defence lawyers in the Pete Mihalik assassination want the State to provide CCTV footage that captured the shooting.
Mihalik was a well-known criminal defence advocate.
He was shot dead while he dropped his children off at school in Green Point in October.
Three men have been charged with the murder. They appeared in court on Thursday.
State prosecutor Helene Booysen says the legal team for Vuyile Maliti has requested further particulars as it prepares its case.
Booysen told the court she has already provided Maliti's lawyers with a copy of the charge sheet and his warning statement.
But the prosecution is not prepared to hand over video footage and affidavits. Maliti and his two co-accused - Sizwe Biyela and Nkosinathi Khumalo - are being held at three different prisons for security reasons.
The matter has been postponed until 15 February for a bail application.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
