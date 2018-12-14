[UPDATE] Final Sars inquiry report lambasts Moyane’s management style
President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is studying the findings and recommendations and is applying his mind.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that he has received the final report of the Nugent Commission of Inquiry into tax administration and governance at the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and is considering its recommendations.
The report compiled by retired Judge Robert Nugent and his assistants has lambasted axed Sars commissioner Tom Moyane for his conduct during his tenure at the tax collection agency.
In its interim report in October, the commission recommended Moyane be removed immediately, saying he had damaged Sars.
Ramaphosa heeded the call and fired Moyane from his position in November.
Judge Nugent and his team slams Moyane's management style as commissioner of Sars.
One of its core findings is that under Moyane’s leadership, governance failed at the revenue service that eventually led to its collapse.
It also finds that during Moyane's tenure, the reputation of Sars was tarnished and personnel demoralised.
Moyane was also found to have kept away from the commission from its inception, appearing on one occasion only to disparage and attempt to derail the inquiry.
It says Moyane never had any intention of accounting for what occurred at Sars, instead he refused to answer or be held accountable for his management, hurling insults to protect his salary to the detriment of the country and Sars.
