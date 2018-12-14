Ramaphosa announces Eskom task team members
The high-level task team will assist with Eskom’s operational, structural and financial challenges.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has on Friday appointed an Eskom Sustainability Task Team to advise government on how to resolve its ongoing challenges.
A statement issued by the Presidency on Friday afternoon says the high-level task team, which consists of individuals with extensive electricity, management, and economic expertise, will assist with Eskom’s operational, structural and financial challenges.
Ramaphosa has appointed the following task team members:
Anton Eberhard
Brian Dames
Tsakani Mthombeni
Sy Gourrah
Grové Steyn
Frans Baleni
Mick Davis
Busisiwe Vilakazi
More to follow.
