Ramaphosa announces Eskom task team members

The high-level task team will assist with Eskom’s operational, structural and financial challenges.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has on Friday appointed an Eskom Sustainability Task Team to advise government on how to resolve its ongoing challenges.

A statement issued by the Presidency on Friday afternoon says the high-level task team, which consists of individuals with extensive electricity, management, and economic expertise, will assist with Eskom’s operational, structural and financial challenges.

Ramaphosa has appointed the following task team members:

Anton Eberhard

Brian Dames

Tsakani Mthombeni

Sy Gourrah

Grové Steyn

Frans Baleni

Mick Davis

Busisiwe Vilakazi

