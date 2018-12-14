Cwele urges Alex residents not use violence to resolve disagreements

The man who allegedly started a fire in Alexandra was killed last week allegedly after being attacked by community members.

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele is calling on residents in Alexandra not to resort to violence during disagreements.

Cwele made the comments earlier on Friday while handing out ID books and birth certificates to families whose belongings were destroyed in last week’s fire which ravaged a large section of the informal settlement.

Cwele handed out new ID cards and birth certificates to those who’ve been verified by the national population registry.

Residents expressed relief at receiving the documents, given their necessity when it comes to applying for jobs and admitting their children to schools.

The man who allegedly started the fire was killed last week allegedly after being attacked by community members.

The minister says violence isn’t the answer: “We urge that violence must not be the way to solve problems. We must be tolerant of each other. As a South African government, we are particularly concerned about the violence that’s directed to children and women.”

Cwele says residents’ concerns about crime will be addressed by the government.

