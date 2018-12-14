Concerned Clergy WC voices support for people dispossessed of their land
The organisation will host a media briefing with some of the land claimants on Monday where it will address the issue of land.
CAPE TOWN - The Concerned Clergy Western Cape has come out in support of people who have been dispossessed of their land.
The organisation believes that the Group Area Act was unjust and will address this concern to call for a peaceful restitution of land.
And in addition, the way Section 25 of the Constitution can be amended without causing chaos in the nation.
The organisation’s Evariste Umba says: “The aim of the Concerned Clergy Western Cape is to address the matter of injustice and righteousness. So, those issues on land redistribution are a matter of injustice that’s been done in the past, which is very much the heart of the organisation.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
