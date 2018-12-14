Comair: 'Contingency plans in place if workers go on strike'
On Thursday, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) announced it intends to go on strike from next Thursday for better pay and benefits.
JOHANNESBURG - British Airways and Kulula.com’s holding company Comair says that travel plans won’t be affected in the unlikely event of a strike by the airline’s employees.
On Thursday, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) announced it intends to go on strike from next Thursday for better pay and benefits.
The union is demanding a 12% wage increase and a 13th cheque.
Comair says a strike can only go ahead legally if the parties fail to reach an agreement at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).
Numsa says its planning to meet with the CCMA on Tuesday, but Comair claims the arbitration commission can only meet in January.
The union is calling for paid overtime shifts and better working hours.
Meanwhile, Comair says the proposed shift changes don’t make sense because workers will earn less money for the fewer hours they’ll work.
It says there are contingency plans in place if workers go on strike to ensure there's no disruption to services.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
More in Business
-
eThekwini to deploy extra personnel to deal with holiday visitors
-
Ramaphosa to announce special task team to turn around troubled Eskom
-
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa in conversation with Xolani Gwala
-
Sarb to wait until May for next rate hike
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker, stocks inch up
-
MTN, Nigerian central bank dispute will be over 'very soon' - regulator
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.