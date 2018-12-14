Comair: 'Contingency plans in place if workers go on strike'

On Thursday, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) announced it intends to go on strike from next Thursday for better pay and benefits.

JOHANNESBURG - British Airways and Kulula.com’s holding company Comair says that travel plans won’t be affected in the unlikely event of a strike by the airline’s employees.

The union is demanding a 12% wage increase and a 13th cheque.

Comair says a strike can only go ahead legally if the parties fail to reach an agreement at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

Numsa says its planning to meet with the CCMA on Tuesday, but Comair claims the arbitration commission can only meet in January.

The union is calling for paid overtime shifts and better working hours.

Meanwhile, Comair says the proposed shift changes don’t make sense because workers will earn less money for the fewer hours they’ll work.

It says there are contingency plans in place if workers go on strike to ensure there's no disruption to services.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)