City of CT to probe expansion of CTICC

CAPE TOWN - The city council is embarking on another forensic investigation into alleged irregularities involving a major city development.

It's agreed to a request from the ACDP to look more deeply into the expansion of the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

Council on Thursday approved a host of amendments to the original building plans, including the Sky Bridge linking the two buildings.

In 2013, the Public Protector cited the city for maladministration in relation to the expansion of the centre.

Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson has conceded there were irregularities and has placed the blame squarely on former mayor Patricia de Lille.

The ACDP’s Grant Haskin says the city has not been exercising proper oversight over the CTICC, of which it is the majority shareholder.

He says council needs to get to the bottom of why the CTICC has been allowed to deviate from the approved site development plan.

“The ACDP wants to know how much the city has spent on two reports, only for the city and the CTICC to ignore them.”

Neilson says a report placed before council on Thursday is dated - De Lille allegedly blocked it from being tabled earlier.

“The outgoing mayor interfered in many cases, I believe irregularly, to force officials to approve plans that were irregular.”

De Lille says it’s to be expected that she would be blamed.

She says as the city’s representative on the Convenco board, Neilson should explain why council had not been informed of the problems sooner.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)