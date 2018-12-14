Popular Topics
CAA suspends CemAir's operating licence indefinitely

The CAA took the decision to suspend the airline for 24 hours because it did not have an operations manager in place.

A CemAir aircraft Picture: flycemair.co.za
A CemAir aircraft Picture: flycemair.co.za
55 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Civil Aviation Authority has suspended CemAir's operating licence indefinitely.

The CAA took the decision to suspend the airline for 24 hours because it did not have an operations manager in place.

The CAA was unhappy with CemAir's reasons why they should be allowed to continue flying.

And the body's Simon Segwabe says that despite being issued with a prohibition order, CemAir continued to fly their aircraft.

"Over and above the submittal of the corrective action plan, CemAir did not comply with the prohibition order, whereby we discovered that while the prohibition order was effective, CemAir conducted operations, meaning that they operated aircraft in that period."

