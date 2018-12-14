Blake Shelton establishes cancer research program
The 42-year-old country star has teamed up with Oklahoma University's Children's Hospital to open the Blake Shelton Cancer Research Program.
LONDON - Blake Shelton has established a cancer research program in honour of his three-year-old cousin, who suffered from neuroblastoma at just five months old.
The 42-year-old country star has teamed up with Oklahoma University's Children's Hospital to open the Blake Shelton Cancer Research Program in honour of his cousin Aspen Van Horn, who was treated at their Jimmy Everest Centre for a neuroblastoma tumour when she was just five months old.
A tweet from the Children's Hospital Foundation read: "Oklahoma native and country music star,@blakeshelton, establishes the Blake Shelton Cancer Research Program in honor of his cousin, Aspen Van Horn."
Oklahoma native and country music star,@blakeshelton, establishes the Blake Shelton Cancer Research Program in honor of his cousin, Aspen Van Horn. You can support the research program here: https://t.co/IZ7XLrB7rO #blakeshelton #cancersucks #defeatchildhoodcancer pic.twitter.com/3bkbwT0tX0— Childrens Hosp Found (@okchf) December 10, 2018
Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that forms in the nerve tissue and is the most common cancer found in infants.
Van Horn had to endure two blood transfusions, three rounds of chemotherapy and a surgical procedure to remove much of her tumour, but thanks to successful treatments, she is set to celebrate her third birthday this January.
The tot's mother Shayla said in 2017: "We are so thankful that Children's is close to us and that they have the best paediatric physicians to care for Aspen. We didn't have to leave the state to receive the care that Aspen needed. It would have been very hard for us to leave the state for that long. We were able to go home as we needed, and family members were able to visit and support Aspen without travelling long distance."
For Shelton, this isn't the first time he has publicly shown his support for the organisation that helped save his cousin's life.
In 2016, he donated $600,000 to the Jimmy Everest Centre, whilst at in Oklahoma City for a concert stop.
On stage at the concert, he said: "They don't turn any kids away. You come in there, you have a problem, they don't turn anybody away, so I thought, 'That's a place that needs some money.' Let's all do the right thing. This is our money, Oklahoma."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
'It’s me, former President Jacob Zuma': uBaba joins the streets
-
Miss Spain breaking barriers as first transgender Miss Universe hopeful
-
Russell Brand celebrates 16 years of sobriety
-
Ellen Pompeo blasts reverse racism
-
Eddie Murphy welcomes 10th child
-
Rolling Stones' Keith Richards (almost) quits drinking
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.