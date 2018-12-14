'Bathabile Dlamini has raised the bar' - social media reacts

Twitter had a range of responses to President Cyril Ramaphosa saying that Bathabile Dlamini is doing a fantastic job as the Minister of Women in the Presidency.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday that Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini is doing a fantastic job.

Ramaphosa was speaking in a wide-ranging interview on Thursday evening with Xolani Gwala on Radio 702 and CapeTalk.

When Gwala asked the president if the entire Cabinet is built in his image, including Dlamini, this is what the president said:

The minister has been surrounded by controversies from the Sassa social grants debacle, to the banning of some media housing from covering the 16 days of activism campaign.

In October, the Constitutional Court found that the former the Social Development Minister acted recklessly and was grossly negligent when she lied under oath at the Ngoepe Inquiry into the social grants payment fiasco.

When the president said that Dlamini raised the bar, social media users had a field day of responses: