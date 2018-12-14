ANC in Emfuleni mum on next municipal mayor

The provincial executive committee of the party held a meeting before the council convened to discuss who will be deployed for the position.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has not yet confirmed who it will be backing for the position of mayor in the Emfuleni Local Municipality.

A special council meeting that will elect a new mayor is currently in session on Friday.

This comes after the resignation of Jacob Khawe as mayor of the Emfuleni Local Municipality to take up a full-time post of ANC provincial secretary.

The provincial executive committee of the party held a meeting before the council convened to discuss who will be deployed for the position.

“The mayor of Emfuleni resigned on Wednesday and council has had to convene on 14 December,” says Gauteng ANC spokesperson Tasneem Motara.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)