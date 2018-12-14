AfriForum ‘worried’ about sudden rise in WC farm attacks
On Thursday night, a farm owner and his wife were killed at their home in Bonnievale in the Cape Winelands.
CAPE TOWN - Lobby group AfriForum has recorded 23 farm attacks in the Western Cape since January.
The group says of the 23 attacks, six of them were murders.
Police say the couple, in their late 70s, was asleep when armed men gained access to their home.
AfriForum’s Ian Cameron says the couple’s vehicle was seen in a nearby town.
Locals then went to investigate and found the pair dead in their bed.
“It’s worrying for us to see this sudden increase, specifically farm attacks in the Western Cape in the last two months. And there’s a definite increase since the beginning of November up to the middle of December,” says Cameron.
Earlier this week, a couple and their daughter were ambushed on a farm outside Paarl.
The five suspects tied up the pair and then broke into the gun safe, stealing three handguns.
Cameron says it’s recorded 415 farm attacks and 53 farm murders nationally.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
