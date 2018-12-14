Popular Topics
Absa investigating cause of system going offline

Absa came under fire on social media on Thursday with customers complaining they were unable to transact for much of the day.

Picture: Supplied by Absa Group
Picture: Supplied by Absa Group
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Absa says it’s still investigating what caused its system to trip, putting services offline for hours.

However, the bank says the trip was not as a result of an external attack.

Absa came under fire on social media on Thursday, with customers complaining they were unable to transact for much of the day. Its systems came back online on Thursday afternoon.

Absa's Songezo Zibi has apologised for the inconvenience.

“It wasn’t an attack from outside. It was something within the system itself. They are investigating the cause and have most services back up.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

