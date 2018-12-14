Absa investigating cause of system going offline
Absa came under fire on social media on Thursday with customers complaining they were unable to transact for much of the day.
JOHANNESBURG – Absa says it’s still investigating what caused its system to trip, putting services offline for hours.
However, the bank says the trip was not as a result of an external attack.
Absa came under fire on social media on Thursday, with customers complaining they were unable to transact for much of the day. Its systems came back online on Thursday afternoon.
Absa's Songezo Zibi has apologised for the inconvenience.
“It wasn’t an attack from outside. It was something within the system itself. They are investigating the cause and have most services back up.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa: 'The fight back against me is never going to succeed'
-
In wake of court ruling, questions arise as to how Zuma will settle legal fees
-
Motsoeneng’s move to politics a joke, says analyst
-
'Bathabile Dlamini has raised the bar' - social media reacts
-
5 notable quotes from Ramaphosa's wide-ranging interview
-
Ramaphosa to announce special task team to turn around troubled Eskom
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.