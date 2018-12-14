8 road safety statistics you need to know before hitting the N3 these holidays

The N3TC have drastically increased visibility and have enforced roadblocks to ensure compliance of vehicles on the route.

As the festive season starts to spread its cheer and thousands of travellers begin to hit the roads in hopes of making it home in time for Christmas, the likelihood of fatalities is inevitable and, weighing heavy on the shoulders of the N3 Toll Concession.

With an estimation of close to 15,000 vehicles expected to make use of the N3 from 15 December and, a further 30,000 vehicles expected on 24 December, the N3TC has drastically increased visibility and has enforced roadblocks to ensure compliance of motor vehicles, public transport vehicles as well as heavy motor vehicles.

Here are a few road safety tips you need to know before making your trip home to enjoy the festive celebrations with your beloved family...

We’ve compiled a list of shocking facts to consider before putting pedal to metal this festive season.

1. Statistics show that 86% of crashes are caused by drivers of heavy vehicles, a number that exceeds the 70% of light motor vehicle that occurred between January and October 2018 on the N3.

2. According to the N3TC, when it comes to crashes on the roads, whilst most of the light motor vehicle crashes are caused by pedestrians, statistics have found that heavy motor vehicles are playing a bigger role.

3. During this period, a whopping 77.5% of crashes took place in clear weather compared to the 13% that took place on rainy days.

4. It is estimated that 8% of crashes are caused by vehicles with faulty tyres and mechanical faults.

5. On average, up to 20% of vehicles stopped at roadblocks on the N3 are found to be unroadworthy and unsafe to continue its journey.

6. In addition, warrants of arrests that are executed can range between 30 to 50 a day at a roadblock.

7. For drivers planning a trip around the best times to travel, statistics show that 48% of crashes during January and October 2018 took place during the day and, 58% took place during the night.

8. Furthermore, despite the 88 deaths that occurred in 2018, statistics show that fatalities on the N3 have decreased by 34.3%, with a total of 46 fewer deaths in 2018.

If you’re intending to hit the roads this festive season, the N3TC encourages travellers to travel during the day instead of at night.

The incident rates of crashes are higher at night because sight distance is reduced, and fatigue plays a role. Praveen Sunderlall – Manager at RIMS

Obey the rules of the road.

Be safe.