24 homeless after Seawinds fire

CAPE TOWN - Twenty-four people have been displaced following Thursday’s fire in Military Heights, Seawinds.

Four informal structures were destroyed in the area last night.

City of Cape Town fire and rescue service spokesperson Edward Bosch says no injuries were reported.

“Three fire engines, two water tankers with 19 firefighters responded to the incident. The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)