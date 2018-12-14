2 Hawks officials to appear in court on charges of corruption
They were arrested on Thursday with an alleged drug dealer for attempting to bribe a fellow officer to release drugs and vehicles that were seized by police.
JOHANNESBURG - Two members of South Africa's Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) will appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday on charges of corruption.
They were arrested on Thursday with an alleged drug dealer for attempting to bribe a fellow officer to release drugs and vehicles that were seized by police.
Hawks spokesperson Hagwani Mulaudzi says it's worrying when people in their own ranks assist criminals but they will not hesitate to act against them.
“What we are assuring as well is that we are not going to take any nonsense from anyone irrespective of who they are within the hawks. We are cleaning up.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
'It’s me, former President Jacob Zuma': uBaba joins the streets
-
'Bathabile Dlamini has raised the bar' - social media reacts
-
Hlaudi Motsoeneng: 'ACM not a small party'
-
Mboweni extends Mark Kingon's tenure as acting Sars commissioner
-
Police investigating double murder on Bonnievale farm
-
Ramaphosa: 'The fight back against me is never going to succeed'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.