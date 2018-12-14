2 Hawks officials to appear in court on charges of corruption

They were arrested on Thursday with an alleged drug dealer for attempting to bribe a fellow officer to release drugs and vehicles that were seized by police.

JOHANNESBURG - Two members of South Africa's Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) will appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday on charges of corruption.

Hawks spokesperson Hagwani Mulaudzi says it's worrying when people in their own ranks assist criminals but they will not hesitate to act against them.

“What we are assuring as well is that we are not going to take any nonsense from anyone irrespective of who they are within the hawks. We are cleaning up.”

