'We are going to eat change' - Motsoeneng launches ACM

The former SABC COO says the party is ready and registered with the Electoral Commission to contest next year’s national elections.

JOHANNESBURG - Controversial former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng has officially launched his political party called the African Content Movement (ACM).

He says the party is ready and registered with the Electoral Commission to contest next year’s national elections.

Motsoeneng says he's aiming for nothing but the presidency.

He’s warned President Cyril Ramaphosa that his days as president are numbered.

[WATCH] #HlaudiMotsoeneng is greeted by adoring supporters while arriving at the Millpark Hotel where he’s making the official announcement of his new political party called the African Content Movement.[KS] pic.twitter.com/QPyYmvkrqK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 13, 2018

Speaking to a large group of supporters in Millpark, Motsoeneng said his party is about empowering the people of South Africa.

He claims he was approached by other political parties to run in deputy positions but turned them down because he wants to be president.

“With you people of South Africa, we are going to eat change, we are going touch change [and] we are going to feel change when I’m the president of the country.”

He says under his leadership, everything produced locally will be 90% South African.

“Our movement is going to stand for the culture and the tradition of South Africa.”

Motsoeneng says as long as the economy is not in the hands of the people, nothing will be solved.

Motsoeneng says he wants the country and the political spaces to know that he has arrived.

He insists he’s heading to Parliament and the Union Buildings and will become the president of the country.

“And I’m ready for Msholozi [Jacob Zuma] and I’m going to take him head-on. I’m ready for Ramaphosa, I’m ready for them.”

Motsoeneng says people should not worry about where the funding for his party comes from.

“The issue that we need to talk about is how do we make sure that our own people are billionaires.”

He says a manifesto will be launched soon.

#HlaudiMotsoeneng has highlighted that he’s been approached by certain political parties to be the deputy, but turned those offers down because he himself wants to be the President. [KS] — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 13, 2018

#HlaudiMotsoeneng When it comes to living wages, I don’t compromise. We should not undermine people because they are cleaners and security guards... For those who have qualifications, in my party we will recognize your certificate but you must perform. KS] — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 13, 2018

#HlaudiMotsoeneng I represent all those people who don’t have qualifications. I’m saying you can make it if you believe in yourself. [KS] — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 13, 2018

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)