'We are going to eat change' - Motsoeneng launches ACM

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
Go

'We are going to eat change' - Motsoeneng launches ACM

The former SABC COO says the party is ready and registered with the Electoral Commission to contest next year’s national elections.

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng (centre) at the launch of his political party called the African Content Movement on 13 December 2018. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng (centre) at the launch of his political party called the African Content Movement on 13 December 2018. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Controversial former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng has officially launched his political party called the African Content Movement (ACM).

He says the party is ready and registered with the Electoral Commission to contest next year’s national elections.

Motsoeneng says he's aiming for nothing but the presidency.

He’s warned President Cyril Ramaphosa that his days as president are numbered.

Speaking to a large group of supporters in Millpark, Motsoeneng said his party is about empowering the people of South Africa.

He claims he was approached by other political parties to run in deputy positions but turned them down because he wants to be president.

“With you people of South Africa, we are going to eat change, we are going touch change [and] we are going to feel change when I’m the president of the country.”

He says under his leadership, everything produced locally will be 90% South African.

“Our movement is going to stand for the culture and the tradition of South Africa.”

Motsoeneng says as long as the economy is not in the hands of the people, nothing will be solved.

Motsoeneng says he wants the country and the political spaces to know that he has arrived.

He insists he’s heading to Parliament and the Union Buildings and will become the president of the country.

“And I’m ready for Msholozi [Jacob Zuma] and I’m going to take him head-on. I’m ready for Ramaphosa, I’m ready for them.”

Motsoeneng says people should not worry about where the funding for his party comes from.

“The issue that we need to talk about is how do we make sure that our own people are billionaires.”

He says a manifesto will be launched soon.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA