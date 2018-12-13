WC farmer to appear in court for allegedly assaulting farmworker

Billy Claasen of lobby group the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation claims a farmworker was on his way home when a farmer attacked him.

CAPE TOWN - A farmer, believed to be the husband of a former Matzikama Municipality mayor, will have to answer to an assault charge in court on Thursday.

The man allegedly assaulted a farmworker earlier this week.

It's believed the victim is still receiving treatment in hospital.

Billy Claasen of lobby group the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation claims the farmworker was on his way home when the suspect attacked him.

“They are scared. They don’t want to speak out. They are scared they are going to be victimised or chased away from farms. Farmworkers are scared. They live in fear of these farmers.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)