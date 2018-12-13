[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa in conversation with Xolani Gwala

The interview is touching on a range of issues including the economy, state-owned enterprises and major developments since Cyril Ramaphosa took office in February.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is discussing some of his major political decisions on Thursday evening.

He's being interviewed on 702 by Xolani Gwala.

The interview is touching on a range of issues including the economy, state-owned enterprises and major developments since Ramaphosa took office in February.

[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa on the state of SA