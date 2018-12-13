[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa in conversation with Xolani Gwala

Duo arrested for soliciting R3,500 bribe to write off resident’s debt
Local
The interview is touching on a range of issues including the economy, state-owned enterprises and major developments since Cyril Ramaphosa took office in February.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is discussing some of his major political decisions on Thursday evening.
He's being interviewed on 702 by Xolani Gwala.
The interview is touching on a range of issues including the economy, state-owned enterprises and major developments since Ramaphosa took office in February.
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa on the state of SA
President Cyril Ramaphosa joins Xolani Gwala LIVEPosted by 702 on Thursday, 13 December 2018
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.