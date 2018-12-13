State not liable for Jacob Zuma's legal fees, says court
The State Attorney’s office has been ordered to compile a full and complete record of all Zuma’s legal fees and recover them.
PRETORIA - Former President Jacob Zuma will have to cover his own legal costs and pay back the state funds he used to fight all his civil and criminal matters in the last decade.
Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba handed down the judgment in Pretoria on Thursday morning.
The former president is now liable for legal fees of between R15 million and R32 million.
Ledwaba says that their judgment was a unanimous decision made by the bench.
"It is declared that the state is not liable for the legal costs incurred by Mr Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma in his personal capacity in criminal prosecutions instituted against him in any civil litigation related or incidental thereto and for any other associated legal costs."
The court further ordered the State Attorney’s office to compile a full and complete record of all Zuma’s legal fees.
It has been ordered to use whatever means necessary to recover those funds.
WATCH: Judgement on Jacob Zuma's legal fees
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] 'Be prepared to die' - Joburg’s toughest cop
-
[CARTOON] Go On Holiday They Said...
-
'Bring Tristan home': SA dad launches campaign as daughter detained in China
-
Wrong, racist to criminalise land occupation, says Julius Malema's lawyer
-
'It's been a difficult time for us,' says mom of SA woman detained in China
-
Judgment on Zuma legal fees expected today
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.