State not liable for Jacob Zuma's legal fees, says court

The State Attorney’s office has been ordered to compile a full and complete record of all Zuma’s legal fees and recover them.

PRETORIA - Former President Jacob Zuma will have to cover his own legal costs and pay back the state funds he used to fight all his civil and criminal matters in the last decade.

Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba handed down the judgment in Pretoria on Thursday morning.

The former president is now liable for legal fees of between R15 million and R32 million.

Ledwaba says that their judgment was a unanimous decision made by the bench.

"It is declared that the state is not liable for the legal costs incurred by Mr Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma in his personal capacity in criminal prosecutions instituted against him in any civil litigation related or incidental thereto and for any other associated legal costs."

The court further ordered the State Attorney’s office to compile a full and complete record of all Zuma’s legal fees.

It has been ordered to use whatever means necessary to recover those funds.

