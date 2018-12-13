State Attorney ordered to 'take necessary steps' to recover Zuma's legal fees
Jacob Zuma will have to cough up anything between R15 million and R32 million.
PRETORIA - The High Court has ordered the State Attorney’s office to recover the funds spent on former President Jacob Zuma’s legal fees, using any means necessary.
Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba handed down the unanimous ruling in Pretoria on Thursday.
This means that Zuma will have to cough up anything between R15 million and R32 million.
Ledwaba first ordered the State Attorney’s office to tally the cost of Zuma’s legal fees.
"The State Attorney is directed, forthwith, to compile a full and complete accounting of all the legal costs that were incurred by Mr Zuma in his personal capacity."
The funds must now be recovered.
"Take all the necessary steps, including the institution of civil proceedings, to recover the amounts paid by the state for Mr Zuma’s legal cost," says Ledwaba.
The High Court also slapped Zuma with a costs order for this case.
WATCH: Judgement on Jacob Zuma's legal fees
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
