Soweto school SGB, Gauteng Education Dept at odds over Johannes Molefe acquittal

JOHANNESBURG - The AB Xuma Primary School's governing body says while the school should take some of the blame for Johannes Molefe's acquittal, a number of factors contributed to the failure of the case.

Molefe, who was a scholar patrol guard at the school, was accused of rape and sexual assault.

He was acquitted in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Wednesday after the judge said the prosecution jeopardised the case.

The governing body's Reverend Nsizwa Luthuli says the school cannot shoulder the blame.

"Other than the fact that some of the kids who were prepared to testify changed their minds, there are a number of dynamics that happened. The school might as well take the blame but in this instance, everyone takes the blame - the police, the school and other parties."

But the Gauteng Education Department's Steve Mabona says the governing body should not be pointing fingers.

"The GBS has the responsibility to govern or to assist governance at the school, so they can't say when you ask them questions about their role in trying to assist the situation at the school and say 'no that should have been done by the department'. It can't be."