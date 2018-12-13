Sisulu: 'Every effort being made to assist South Africans detained abroad'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
Go

Sisulu: 'Every effort being made to assist South Africans detained abroad'

A fifth of the South Africans in foreign jails have been convicted of drug offenses in South American countries and at least 98 people are being held in China on alleged visa irregularities.

FILE: Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ms Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: Dirco
FILE: Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ms Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: Dirco
one hour ago

PRETORIA - As the festive season approaches, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu has expressed serious concern for the more than 800 South African detains abroad.

She says every effort is made to ensure they have consular access.

A fifth of the South Africans in foreign jails have been convicted of drug offenses in South American countries. At least 98 people are being held in China on alleged visa irregularities.

Sisulu says officials are in touch with the family of English teacher Tristan Lee Niemand, who has been denied consular access where she held in Jiangsu on visa offences.

Sisulu urges South Africans planning to teach English in China to check with authorities that they have the correct documentation.

South Africans have been urged to familiarise themselves with details of South African diplomatic missions in their countries of destination and to contact Dirco for assistance at 012 351 1000.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA