Sibanye-Stillwater extends wage agreement to gold miners

Sibanye-Stillwater urged striking workers to return to work on 15 December.

JOHANNESBURG - Sibanye-Stillwater has extended the wage agreement which was reached with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), UASA and Solidarity on 14 November to all employees at its South African gold operations.

During the strike which was called by Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) on 21 November, the collective membership of NUM, UASA and Solidarity increased to over 50% of the employees at the South African gold operations.

Employees are now required to report back to work on the 15 December.

“The Labour Relations Act provides for the wage agreement to be extended to and bind all other employees to the collective agreement. As such, the Amcu strike is no longer protected, and all employees are required to report for work,” says Sibanye-Stillwater spokesperson James Wellsted.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)