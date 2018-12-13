Shivambu: 'EFF leading constitutional amendment process for land expropriation'
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it’s in full support of people living in informal settlements moving into vacant unoccupied land for residential purposes.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it’s in full support of people living in informal settlements moving into vacant unoccupied land for residential purposes.
The party says the Riotous Assemblies and Trespass Acts are laws which were initially designed by the apartheid government to criminalise black people.
Judgment was reserved in the case between the state and EFF leader Julius Malema pertaining to the illegal occupation of land on Wednesday at the North Gauteng High Court.
Malema faces charges relating to two incidents in 2014 and 2016 in which he allegedly incited party members to invade unoccupied land.
Speaking after court proceedings, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu says that in many informal settlements, people are living in squalor right next to vacant unoccupied land.
He says it is the EFF leading the process of amending the Constitution to permit for land expropriation without compensation.
"And nearby their spaces, there's vacant land which exists either under private ownership or private hands. We're saying that let us occupy that land."
Shivambu says there will be no violence as alleged by the state's lawyers.
"We are not engaged in violence ourselves. We're not saying that people must be violent."
At the same time, the state has argued that Julius Malema's words can spark violence, particularly in the current political climate.
WATCH: EFF challenges the Trespass Act
Popular in Politics
-
Wrong, racist to criminalise land occupation, says Julius Malema's lawyer
-
Judgment on Zuma legal fees expected today
-
DA sets sights on Gauteng, NC, focused on retaining WC in 2019 polls
-
[LISTEN] VBS ‘loot’: New evidence further implicates Danny Msiza
-
[CARTOON] Tom Moyane & Untold Harm For Who?
-
Makhura: 'Gauteng ANC's list conference will not see violence'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.