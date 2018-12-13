Shivambu: 'EFF leading constitutional amendment process for land expropriation'

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it’s in full support of people living in informal settlements moving into vacant unoccupied land for residential purposes.

The party says the Riotous Assemblies and Trespass Acts are laws which were initially designed by the apartheid government to criminalise black people.

Judgment was reserved in the case between the state and EFF leader Julius Malema pertaining to the illegal occupation of land on Wednesday at the North Gauteng High Court.

Malema faces charges relating to two incidents in 2014 and 2016 in which he allegedly incited party members to invade unoccupied land.

Speaking after court proceedings, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu says that in many informal settlements, people are living in squalor right next to vacant unoccupied land.

He says it is the EFF leading the process of amending the Constitution to permit for land expropriation without compensation.

"And nearby their spaces, there's vacant land which exists either under private ownership or private hands. We're saying that let us occupy that land."

Shivambu says there will be no violence as alleged by the state's lawyers.

"We are not engaged in violence ourselves. We're not saying that people must be violent."

At the same time, the state has argued that Julius Malema's words can spark violence, particularly in the current political climate.

