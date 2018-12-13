SAHRC heads to Equality Court over Mngxitama’s ‘kill white people’ comments
BLF leader Andile Mngxitama has come under fire after he reportedly urged supporters to kill five white people for every black person who dies due to taxi violence.
JOHANNESBURG - In the wake of several complaints against Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it has decided to institute litigation on the matter in the Equality Court.
Mngxitama has come under fire after he reportedly urged supporters in Potchefstroom to kill five white people for every black person who dies due to taxi violence.
The SAHRC has released a statement on Thursday afternoon, saying its deeply concerned by the ongoing public statements by political leaders and members of the public which have the potential of causing harm.
In the statement, the commission says recent comments also damage social cohesion and undermine national unity in this country.
“Freedom of expression is important and indispensable to our constitutional democracy. While the commission will continue to promote and vigorously protect this freedom, it should be noted that the right is not without limitations.
“The commission is of the view that the utterances by Mr. Mngxitama go beyond the legally permissible limits of free speech, hence the decision to institute action in the Equality Court against him.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
