SACAA calls on CemAir to defend its operating certificate
CAPE TOWN - CemAir Airline must explain to the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) why its operating certificate should not be revoked.
Officials say the airline contravened regulations guarding its operations.
It was given a 24-hour suspension on Wednesday.
CemAir operates between Cape Town, Plettenberg Bay and Hoedspruit.
Earlier in 2018, the airline also came under fire for issues relating to its maintenance.
SACAA’s aviation safety executive Simon Segwabe says the latest issue relates to the company not having a flight operations manager.
“In our view, they did not have a person occupying that position. When they applied for the first individual to occupy the position, we advised them the person was not suitable. They then went behind our backs and used the person to run operations.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
