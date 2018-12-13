Rob Packham back behind bars for again violating bail conditions
It's understood the Constantia businessman contacted state witnesses, an offence he was arrested for on a previous occasion.
CAPE TOWN - Suspected murderer Rob Packham will spend at least a week behind bars after being rearrested for allegedly violating bail conditions again.
Packham was taken into custody on Wednesday after the Western Cape High Court issued a warrant for his arrest.
He was arrested shortly after Gill Packham’s body was found in the boot of her burnt-out car at the Diep River train station in February.
Even with strict conditions attached to his bail, Packham has again found himself on the wrong side of the law.
Officers first arrested Packham in September for breaching his bail conditions.
Following a stern warning to refrain from contacting state witnesses, Judge Nathan Erasmus instructed the accused to hand over all his electronic devices to his lawyer.
Packham was also ordered to pay an extra R25,000 after an initial bail amount of R50,000.
The Constantia businessman was placed under house arrest and ordered to report to the Diep River Police Station daily.
The court has previously heard Packham's former mistress, a witness in the matter, told police he had visited her at work to drop flowers and a card several months after he was released on bail.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
