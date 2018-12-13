Popular Topics
Relief efforts continue in Alexandra one week after devastating fire

More than 600 shacks were destroyed on last week when a man set a shack on fire.

Bags and boxes full of clothing, food, blankets, toiletries and dishes have filled up four engine bays at the Sandton Fire Station. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
Bags and boxes full of clothing, food, blankets, toiletries and dishes have filled up four engine bays at the Sandton Fire Station. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Relief efforts are continuing in Alexandra one week after a blaze ripped through the area, leaving scores of people homeless.

More than 600 shacks were destroyed on Thursday when a man set a shack on fire.

Relief organisations, civil society groups, and corporates donated hundreds of thousands of rands worth of clothing, food and toiletries to affected residents as they tried to rebuild their lives.

The Gift of the Givers foundation has been on the ground since Friday distributing supplies.

The foundation's Emily Thomas: "We are going to distribute about 1,000 roofing sheets to people to restructure their shacks and then we're also going to give out some clothing, some hygiene items and some other utensils we've received from the public."

