Relief efforts continue in Alexandra one week after devastating fire

JOHANNESBURG - Relief efforts are continuing in Alexandra one week after a blaze ripped through the area, leaving scores of people homeless.

More than 600 shacks were destroyed on Thursday when a man set a shack on fire.

Relief organisations, civil society groups, and corporates donated hundreds of thousands of rands worth of clothing, food and toiletries to affected residents as they tried to rebuild their lives.

The Gift of the Givers foundation has been on the ground since Friday distributing supplies.

The foundation's Emily Thomas: "We are going to distribute about 1,000 roofing sheets to people to restructure their shacks and then we're also going to give out some clothing, some hygiene items and some other utensils we've received from the public."

#AlexFire Disaster Management’s Neil Rooi says food, clothing and toiletries have been donated for the residents of Alexandra. He says relief efforts will stop for now to allow people to build their houses and stoarage facilities. @ahmedkajee pic.twitter.com/KkoWD5hKZ3 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 12, 2018

#AlexFire Offices of Disaster Management are full of food supplies for the residents of Alexandra. The supplies will be distributed in the coming days. AK. pic.twitter.com/MrTMhnBGfG — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 12, 2018