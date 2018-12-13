Rand firms in early trade
The rand strengthened early on Thursday, as signs of easing Sino-US trade tensions and expectations that China will step up efforts soon to aid its cooling economy supported investor appetite for riskier assets.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand strengthened early on Thursday, as signs of easing Sino-US trade tensions and expectations that China will step up efforts soon to aid its cooling economy supported investor appetite for riskier assets.
At 0640 GMT, the rand was 0.57% firmer at R14.0700 per dollar from an overnight close of R14.1500.
The currency is expected to trade in a range of R13.9500 to R14.2500 to the dollar on Thursday, NKC African Economics said in a note.
Markets are slowly growing less pessimistic about the chances of a Sino-US trade deal after a slew of news this week pointed to easing tensions between the two major economic powers.
China made its first major US soybean purchase in more than six months on Wednesday, two US traders said, and its first since U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping struck a trade war truce in early December. China is the largest buyer of US soy.
Global investors are also banking that Beijing will roll out more support measures in coming months to reduce the risk of a sharper economic slowdown.
South African producer price inflation (PPI) data is expected at around 0930 GMT.
Bonds were also firmer in early deals, with the yield on the benchmark 2026 paper down 7 basis points to 9.090%.
More in Business
-
#RandReport: Rand firms as dollar slides, stocks jump
-
Numsa ready to strike at British Airways & Comair over salaries
-
Wesgro: CT secures business events worth R1 billion
-
[LISTEN] VBS ‘loot’: New evidence further implicates Danny Msiza
-
MPs want ‘facts & figures’ from SABC before backing R3bn bailout request
-
Retail sales up 2.2% year/year in October - Stats SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.