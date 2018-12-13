Palestinian gunman kills two, wounds two in West Bank - Israeli medics
The shooting took place near the Jewish settlement of Ofra, where another gunman wounded seven people in a separate attack on Sunday.
JERUSALEM - A Palestinian man shot and killed two people and injured two others in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the head of Israel’s ambulance service said.
Israel’s Army Radio said the gunman had been shot by armed passersby.
“Out of four of the wounded, two who were listed from the outset as critical have been declared dead,” director of Israel’s emergency services Eli Bean told the radio broacaster.
