Numsa-affiliated workers can go on strike after CCMA negotiations - Comair
Numsa confirmed its intent to go on strike as its members demand a 12% salary increase and a guaranteed 13th cheque.
JOHANNESBURG - British Airways and Kulula.com’s holding company, Comair, says a strike planned for next Thursday by staff affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) cannot go ahead legally.
Numsa confirmed its intent to go on strike as its members demand a 12% salary increase and a guaranteed 13th cheque.
Comair says workers can only go on a legal strike once the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has facilitated negotiations and the parties have failed to reach a resolution.
Along with the 12% salary hike and a guaranteed 13th cheque, Numsa is demanding what it says are reasonable travel and shift allowances, and a daily overtime allowance.
The union claims employees arrive at work at 4 am and leave at 10 pm when no public transport is not available.
It further says the lowest paid worker earns just R9,000 per month with no guaranteed 13th cheque, whilst executives receive millions in guaranteed payouts.
Numsa says its planning to meet with the CCMA on Tuesday but Comair claims the arbitration commission can only meet in January.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
More in Business
-
Eskom secures R 1.5bn loan agreement from France’s AFD
-
Sibanye-Stillwater extends wage agreement to gold miners
-
SACAA calls on CemAir to defend its operating certificate
-
Rand firms in early trade
-
#RandReport: Rand firms as dollar slides, stocks jump
-
Numsa ready to strike at British Airways & Comair over salaries
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.