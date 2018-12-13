Numsa-affiliated workers can go on strike after CCMA negotiations - Comair

Numsa confirmed its intent to go on strike as its members demand a 12% salary increase and a guaranteed 13th cheque.

JOHANNESBURG - British Airways and Kulula.com’s holding company, Comair, says a strike planned for next Thursday by staff affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) cannot go ahead legally.

Numsa confirmed its intent to go on strike as its members demand a 12% salary increase and a guaranteed 13th cheque.

Comair says workers can only go on a legal strike once the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has facilitated negotiations and the parties have failed to reach a resolution.

Along with the 12% salary hike and a guaranteed 13th cheque, Numsa is demanding what it says are reasonable travel and shift allowances, and a daily overtime allowance.

The union claims employees arrive at work at 4 am and leave at 10 pm when no public transport is not available.

It further says the lowest paid worker earns just R9,000 per month with no guaranteed 13th cheque, whilst executives receive millions in guaranteed payouts.

Numsa says its planning to meet with the CCMA on Tuesday but Comair claims the arbitration commission can only meet in January.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)