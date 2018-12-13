NSFAS urges applicants to submit supporting documents ahead of deadline

More than 400,000 applications were received from prospective students for the 2019 application cycle.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) says students have until 14 December to submit all the required supporting documents for their applications.

More than 400,000 applications were received from prospective students for the 2019 application cycle. And over 57,000 of those applications were found to have missing supporting documents during the evaluation process.

NSFAS says applications pending after Friday will be rejected.

“Some of the missing documents are certified copies of IDs for parents or guardians, certified copies of proof of income where applicable and also consent forms,“ says NSFAS spokesperson, Kagisho Mamabolo.

If you haven't submitted your outstanding @myNSFAS documents , now is the time. Outstanding documents deadline is 14 December 2018. @RadioDUT @ButiManamela pic.twitter.com/Wojbll5Vrd — DUT (@DUT_Tweets) December 11, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)