NPA set to appeal Johannes Molefe's acquittal

Molefe was acquitted on Thursday in a scathing judgement handed down by acting Judge Peet Johnson who described the case as ‘a comedy of errors’.

FILE: The AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando, Soweto, where more than 80 pupils were allegedly sexually assaulted by a scholar patrol guard. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it will be applying for leave to appeal the acquittal of Johannes Molefe on charges of rape and sexual assault.

Molefe was acquitted on Thursday in a scathing judgement handed down by acting Judge Peet Johnson who described the case as “a comedy of errors”.

The 58-year-old, who was a scholar patroller at the AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando East, Soweto, had been accused of the rape and sexual abuse of children at the school.

Johnson ruled that the prosecution jeopardised the case and failed to prove that Molefe harmed the pupils.

The NPA is now preparing to challenge this ruling describing it as unreasonable.

Timeline

