NPA set to appeal Johannes Molefe's acquittal
Molefe was acquitted on Thursday in a scathing judgement handed down by acting Judge Peet Johnson who described the case as ‘a comedy of errors’.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it will be applying for leave to appeal the acquittal of Johannes Molefe on charges of rape and sexual assault.
Molefe was acquitted on Thursday in a scathing judgement handed down by acting Judge Peet Johnson who described the case as “a comedy of errors”.
The 58-year-old, who was a scholar patroller at the AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando East, Soweto, had been accused of the rape and sexual abuse of children at the school.
Johnson ruled that the prosecution jeopardised the case and failed to prove that Molefe harmed the pupils.
The NPA is now preparing to challenge this ruling describing it as unreasonable.
Popular in Local
-
State not liable for Jacob Zuma's legal fees, says court
-
[WATCH] 'Be prepared to die' - Joburg’s toughest cop
-
Shivambu: 'EFF leading constitutional amendment process for land expropriation'
-
[CARTOON] Go On Holiday They Said...
-
'Bring Tristan home': SA dad launches campaign as daughter detained in China
-
State Attorney ordered to 'take necessary steps' to recover Zuma's legal fees
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.