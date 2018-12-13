North West Cricket investigated for fraud

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
Go

North West Cricket investigated for fraud

CSA has appointed Archie Pretorius as administrator to take over the administrative, governance and financial affairs of North West Cricket.

Cricket South Africa's Chris Nenzani. Picture: Twitter/@OfficialCSA
Cricket South Africa's Chris Nenzani. Picture: Twitter/@OfficialCSA
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The North West Cricket board has been put under administration by the country’s mother body, Cricket South Africa 9CSA), and an investigation into fraud allegations has been opened.

The Board of Directors of CSA has exercised its step-in rights at North West Cricket and has granted CSA’s management team the mandate to appoint Archie Pretorius as administrator to take over the administrative, governance and financial affairs of North West Cricket until all these respective functions have been placed on a satisfactory footing.

This has been done in terms of clauses 12.3 and 12.4 of CSA’s MOI with respect to the maladministration identified at North West Cricket.

Pretorius is an experienced administrator who is a former President of North West Cricket and during this time, served both as a member of CSA’s Members’ Council as well as CSA’s Board of Directors.

“Pretorius will present monthly progress reports to CSA during the step-in period,” commented CSA President and chairman of the board Chris Nenzani.

“In addition, we have mandated our Audit and Risk Committee to appoint an independent forensic auditor to investigate the matters relating to the allegations of possible fraud with regards to the Stadium Update project. The board has also approved the immediate conclusion by PWC of the external statutory audit of North West Cricket for the past financial year once the independent forensic audit has been satisfactorily addressed.

“Pretorius will be required to conduct an Annual General Meeting of North West Cricket for the past financial year once the independent forensic and statutory audits have been completed. The board is determined that this matter is brought to a satisfactory conclusion as a matter of urgency,” concluded Nenzani.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA