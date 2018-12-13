Nkosi-Malobane concerned about increasing number of kidnappings in Gauteng
Three incidents of child abduction and extortion have been reported from the beginning of December in Ekurhuleni north alone.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, has expressed concern about the increasing number of kidnappings in the province.
In the first incident, a 17-year-old boy was kidnapped in Croydon. He was released after the kidnappers received R5,000 ransom.
A six-year-old boy was kidnapped on 2 December in Clayville and released after the family paid R20,000 through an e-wallet transfer.
Three boys were kidnapped a day later, also in Clayville, with the kidnappers demanding R4,500.
They were released once the payment was made.
“The modus operandi of all the cases seems to be the same as it involves kidnapping of children and later demanding a ransom from the parent(s). In each of the cases, a ransom was paid by the parent(s) as they had no choice. Fortunately, all the children were found with no injuries,” says Gauteng Department of Community Safety spokesperson Ofentse Morwane.
Morwane has urged parents to be vigilant during the festive season: “We, therefore, want to make an appeal to parents to be cautious following this incident, and make sure that they look after their children to avoid such incidents from happening again in the province.”
A case of kidnapping and extortion has been opened for all the cases.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
