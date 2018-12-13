Nigerian opposition candidate signs election peace accord
President Muhammadu Buhari, who is seeking a second term, and other candidates from minor parties signed the accord on Tuesday.
ABUJA - Nigerian opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar signed an election peace accord on Wednesday said, a day after his absence from the official signing ceremony raised concerns about the conduct of the February 2019 vote.
“Earlier today, I appended my signature to the Peace Accord,” Abubakar, the candidate for the People’s Democratic Party and President Muhammadu Buhari’s main competitor, said on his official Twitter account.
