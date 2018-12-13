New WC Schools Education Amendment Bill will enhance education, says DA

DA Chief Whip Mark Wiley on Wednesday briefed the media about progress the party has made in 2018 and what its primary focuses will be in the new year.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape says that hard work has seen 10 pieces of legislation being concluded and 47 public hearings held over the past six months.

DA Chief Whip Mark Wiley on Wednesday briefed the media about progress the party has made in 2018 and what its primary focuses will be in the new year.

He says that Western Cape premier candidate Alan Winde is ready to tackle issues like unemployment, a lack of housing and service delivery, education and the state of the province's public transport system.

Increased policing is also high on the party's agenda.

Wiley says that among the bills signed into law is the Western Cape Schools Education Amendment Bill, signed into law by Premier Helen Zille last month following six public hearings which were held across the province.

"The Education Amendment Bill is a significant piece of legislation which is going to enhance the quality of education in the Western Cape. There were very good and robust inputs from the public and organisations. The bill gives an opportunity for poorer schools to be assisted by private donors to ensure quality education."