MTN, Nigerian central bank dispute will be over 'very soon' - regulator

The dispute is over the transfer of $8.1 billion of funds which Nigeria’s central bank said the company had sent abroad in breach of foreign-exchange regulations.

ABUJA - The Nigerian telecoms regulator said on Thursday that an $8.1 billion dispute between South African telecoms group MTN and the Nigerian central bank “is being resolved and very soon it will be over.”

Nigeria’s government “is disposed to (an) amicable resolution,” Umar Garba Dambatta, executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, told reporters in Abuja.