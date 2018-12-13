Miley Cyrus confirms ‘Black Mirror’ role

The ‘Nothing Breaks Like a Heart’ hitmaker will make her screen comeback in the next instalment of Netflix’s hit dystopian show.

LONDON - Miley Cyrus has confirmed she is set to appear in the fifth instalment of Netflix’s dystopian series Black Mirror.

The Nothing Breaks Like a Heart hitmaker will make her screen comeback in the next instalment of Netflix’s hit dystopian show - with her last role being Woody Allen’s Amazon Studios show Crisis in Six Scenes - and revealed she learnt a lot about herself during the filming in Cape Town, which took place around the same time as her home with fiancé Liam Hemsworth was destroyed in the California wildfire.

Spilling details of her character on the sci-fi show in a interview on The Howard Stern Show, she teased: “There’s a lot of dimension to it, and actually it was while the devastation of Malibu was happening, and it was a really weird learning experience for me because I was so far from home and the show is already really dark, and it’s already kind of eerie when you’re there the whole time. But I learned a lot about myself, and I think I was able to use that and put that into it.”

Though Netflix are yet to confirm details of Cyrus’s role, her sister Brandi Cyrus recently hinted at the news on her podcast, Your Favourite Thing Podcast With Wells & Brandi.

She also revealed that Ozark star Marc Menchaca filmed scenes for Cyrus’s episode.

Cyrus had been rumoured to be filming the anthology series - which explores techno-paranoia - in Cape Town since November.

A source told the news outlet Independent Online (IOL): “She’s been spotted at the V&A Waterfront. But it’s certain that fans will be trying to figure out where she’s most likely to turn up next ... Your guess is as good as mine.”

Cyrus’s confirmation for Black Mirror comes after she admitted she has no desire to return to acting full-time.

The 26-year-old pop star had her big breakthrough in 2006 starring as Hannah Montana in the Disney TV series of the same name which ran for a total of four seasons and was also made into a film, Hannah Montana: The Movie in 2009.

The show featured Cyrus portraying Miley Stewart, a teenager who lives a double life as an average schoolgirl by day and as the famous recording artist Hannah Montana by night and spawned her first music releases.

Cyrus shook off her Disney alter ego with her 2013 LP Bangerz and the accompanying outrageous tour and in recent years has only taken on a few roles.

The singer admits her lack of acting activity is due to the fact she has a short attention span and can get too immersed in the characters she plays; therefore, she plans on sticking to her music for now.

She said: “My attention span doesn’t love the idea of focusing and being on one project for so many months, especially being a character and not getting to be myself for that amount of time. I get deep into the characters I play, just like I do with music. So, then it becomes hard for me to relate - even to my family and friends - I’m so deep into that character. So, for right now, I am so content with where I am, being someone else doesn’t sound that fun to me.”