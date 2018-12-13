Metrorail CT warns of delays after commuter falls between 2 carriages

Paramedics are currently on scene. Passengers can expect delays of up to an hour.

CAPE TOWN - A section of the railway line between Melton Rose and Blackheath has been closed temporarily after a commuter fell between two carriages.

Paramedics are currently on scene. Passengers can expect delays of up to an hour.

Metrorail's Riana Scott says: “We confirm that the medical team is currently on site treating a male that fell from a train. According to first reports, he was travelling between two carriages when he fell. The section of line between Melton Rose and Blackheath has been temporarily closed.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)