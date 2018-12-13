Men implicated in Pete Mihalik murder to apply for bail in Feb 2019
Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - Three men implicated in the murder of prominent Cape Town lawyer Pete Mihalik will apply for bail in February.
Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday.
They were arrested after Mihalik was assassinated while dropping his two children at school in Green Point in October.
Mihalik’s son was wounded in the shooting while his daughter was unharmed.
There was a lengthy delay in proceedings because the three accused were late.
It was caused by the logistics of transporting them from three separate correctional facilities as they are being held apart for security reasons.
The men were escorted into the dock in Courtroom 16 by armed members of the police’s Anti-Gang Unit.
Proceedings were brief and a date has been agreed for a bail hearing.
The men will remain in custody, at least until they can apply for bail on 15 February 2019.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
'We are going to eat change' - Motsoeneng launches ACM
-
[WATCH] 'Be prepared to die' - Joburg’s toughest cop
-
State Attorney ordered to 'take necessary steps' to recover Zuma's legal fees
-
SAHRC heads to Equality Court over Mngxitama’s ‘kill white people’ comments
-
State not liable for Jacob Zuma's legal fees, says court
-
SA mother desperate for help to secure detained daughter's release in China
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.