Men implicated in Pete Mihalik murder to apply for bail in Feb 2019

CAPE TOWN - Three men implicated in the murder of prominent Cape Town lawyer Pete Mihalik will apply for bail in February.

Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday.

They were arrested after Mihalik was assassinated while dropping his two children at school in Green Point in October.

Mihalik’s son was wounded in the shooting while his daughter was unharmed.

There was a lengthy delay in proceedings because the three accused were late.

It was caused by the logistics of transporting them from three separate correctional facilities as they are being held apart for security reasons.

The men were escorted into the dock in Courtroom 16 by armed members of the police’s Anti-Gang Unit.

Proceedings were brief and a date has been agreed for a bail hearing.

The men will remain in custody, at least until they can apply for bail on 15 February 2019.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)