Men implicated in Pete Mihalik murder to apply for bail in Feb 2019

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
Go

Men implicated in Pete Mihalik murder to apply for bail in Feb 2019

Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday.

FILE: Police and forensic experts combing the scene of a shooting after prominent advocate Pete Mihalik was gunned down outside a Cape Town school on 30 October 2018. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
FILE: Police and forensic experts combing the scene of a shooting after prominent advocate Pete Mihalik was gunned down outside a Cape Town school on 30 October 2018. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
27 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Three men implicated in the murder of prominent Cape Town lawyer Pete Mihalik will apply for bail in February.

Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday.

They were arrested after Mihalik was assassinated while dropping his two children at school in Green Point in October.

Mihalik’s son was wounded in the shooting while his daughter was unharmed.

There was a lengthy delay in proceedings because the three accused were late.

It was caused by the logistics of transporting them from three separate correctional facilities as they are being held apart for security reasons.

The men were escorted into the dock in Courtroom 16 by armed members of the police’s Anti-Gang Unit.

Proceedings were brief and a date has been agreed for a bail hearing.

The men will remain in custody, at least until they can apply for bail on 15 February 2019.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA