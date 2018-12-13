Makhura: 'Gauteng ANC's list conference will not see violence'
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) chair David Makhura says the list of people the province wants to see deployed to the provincial and national legislatures will be inclusive and not factional.
More than 700 delegates are attending the conference taking place in Centurion.
The gathering will come out with the names of nominees to serve the governing party at provincial and national level after the 2019 elections.
Makhura says that unlike other provinces, Gauteng’s list conferences will not see violence.
"There is no blood that will flow on the floor here, not at this conference."
He says even the list of people the provincial party nominates to serve at provincial and national level will not be factional.
"And make sure that we identify cadres in an inclusive way, no factionalism must thrive."
He has called on delegates to mobilise people to come out in numbers to vote for the ANC next year.
He also took time to commend the ANC in Tshwane for "creating hell for Solly Msimanga."
