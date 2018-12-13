Lotto results: Wednesday, 12 December 2018

EWN brings you the winning lotto results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 12 December. Check to see if you're a winner.

Lotto: 6, 24, 34, 37, 38, 50 Bonus: 40

Lotto Plus 1: 7, 8, 11, 18, 20, 28 Bonus: 30

Lotto Plus 2: 10, 11, 27, 33, 41, 42 Bonus: 26

For more details visit the National Lottery website.