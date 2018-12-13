[LISTEN] Mom of SA woman detained in China explains how recruiter failed them

Radio 702 | Tristan Lee Niemand was promised a work permit by an alleged fraudulent recruitment agency called Derlin Zhao.

CAPE TOWN – What appeared to be a dream opportunity for a young South African teacher has become a nightmare after she was detained in China.

Tristan Lee Niemand, aged 19, completed a TEFL course and had been teaching in China for 11 days when she was detained.

During an interview on TalkRadio 702, her mother, Stacey-Lee Bridger, explained how the recruitment agency promised to provide her daughter with the necessary documentation.

“They promised her that and it was still in process. Like I said she was only working for 11 days.”

