[LISTEN] Is technology making us lonelier?

CapeTalk | Aurecon's Sonja de Klerk looks at whether modern technology is making us lonelier than ever.

CAPE TOWN - With over 24 billion devices to connect us to one another worldwide, we are somehow lonelier than ever. We’ve grown our average pool of friends on Facebook to a few hundred, but still, most people lack a single confidant in whom they feel safe and vulnerable enough to share the "important matters".

So as engineers figure out that "tech" and social media are making us lonelier, the question we ask is, can engineers, un-engineer the loneliness that they’ve created?

Sonja de Klerk, Global Head of Quality, Environment & Sustainability at Aurecon, a global engineering and infrastructure advisory company tries to answer that for you.

Listen to the audio above for more.