Libyan embassy threatens to withhold salaries if staff refuse medical tests
A letter sent to staff last week states that, on instructions from the Libyan foreign ministry, staff must undergo HIV and Aids, tuberculosis and hepatitis tests.
PRETORIA - Eyewitness News has learnt that the Libyan embassy in Pretoria has threatened South African staff, warning if they refuse to undergo medical tests, their salary for December will be withheld.
EWN revealed on Thursday morning that the Union for the Local Employees in Missions Accredited to South Africa (Ulemasa) has written to the Libyan Chargé d’Affaires, asking the mission to withdraw the unlawful instruction.
In terms of South African law, mandatory medical testing of employees is unlawful.
Ulemasa’s legal advisor Advocate Riaan de Jager has told EWN that South African staff at the Libyan embassy have now been threatened with not being paid if they refuse to submit to the medical tests.
A letter sent to staff last week states that, on instructions from the Libyan foreign ministry, staff must undergo HIV and Aids, tuberculosis and hepatitis tests.
De Jager warned the embassy that such an instruction is unlawful and it must be withdrawn.
But the embassy has seemingly disregarded the legal advice and has threatened its staff.
No one at the embassy was able to speak to EWN, while the International Relations Department has not responded to a request for comment despite committing to do so.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
State funded Zuma on ‘most luxurious scale’ - Court
-
'We are going to eat change' - Motsoeneng launches ACM
-
[WATCH] 'Be prepared to die' - Joburg’s toughest cop
-
Motsoeneng’s move to politics a joke, says analyst
-
State not liable for Jacob Zuma's legal fees, says court
-
SA woman detained in China to appear in court next week
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.