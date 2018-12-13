Le Clos bags 100m Butterfly Gold at FINA World Champs

Stopping the clock at 48:50, Chad le Clos won his fourth 100m Butterfly World title of his career and adding to his silver in the 200m Butterfly a couple of days ago.

JOHANNESBURG - South African swimmer Chad le Clos took his second medal of the FINA World Championship in Hangzhou China with a Gold medal in the 100m Butterfly event.

