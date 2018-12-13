KZN ANC set to announce candidates for Parly, provincial legislature

Delegates had to nominate 80 names for the provincial legislature and also select 120 people to head to the National Assembly.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal is expected to officially announce who the party’s branches have elected to head to the provincial legislature and Parliament next year.

Hundreds of delegates are expected to return to the Durban University of Technology for a list conference which began on Wednesday afternoon.

After credentials were adopted on Wednesday night, the voting process continued until the early hours of Thursday morning.

The two lists will then be sent to the ANC’s national executive which is ultimately responsible for approving the list process.

KZN ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala opened the conference, hitting out at those claiming the gathering would see members being nominated along factional lines.

"Those who want to sustain headlines by saying the outcome of the nomination processes will determine who holds sway and power in the national executive committee or in the ANC political body, are misleading themselves."

Delegates have been urged not to discriminate against prospective candidates because they belong to the tripartite alliance.

ANC NEC deployee to KZN Nocawe Mafu cautioned against the nomination of candidates based on the province they come from.

"These people that we nominate are going to be the face of the African National Congress. They are people whom when they are being looked at by society, they give them comfort… It gets important that when we nominate people, the overall objective is for these candidates to win us the elections."

In the proposed list that has been circulated amongst members, deputy president David Mabuza comes second after Cyril Ramaphosa to lead the National Assembly.

Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma comes third on the national to national list.

Mabuza’s proposed nomination comes against the backdrop of tensions in his former province in Mpumalanga, where it’s understood that branch members deliberately excluded his name from their lists because of what they describe as his betrayal at Nasrec.

Despite murmurs of his re-emergence, former President Jacob Zuma’s name is not included on any of the lists.

However, his strongest allies in the form of Malusi Gigaba and Bathabile Dlamini appear at the top of the list of people to go to Parliament.

Former Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini appears on the proposed list from KZN to be sent to the National Assembly next year.

According to the rules stipulated in the ANC’s constitution, in order for candidates to be considered, they must, amongst other things, have no history of ill-discipline or corruption.

They also must not have a history of involvement in fostering divisions and conflict.

There are also guidelines on how the party’s list committee should screen the lists that get submitted.

This includes the number of nominations received by the candidate (at least 10 branches) and whether that candidate has factors that will bring the ANC into disrepute.