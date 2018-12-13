Judgment on Zuma legal fees expected today
It's estimated that the former president has spent between R15 million to R30 million of taxpayers’ money on his legal fees.
PRETORIA - Former President Jacob Zuma will hear on Thursday whether the state will pick up the tab for his hefty legal fees.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) approached the High Court in Pretoria in November to review and set aside the office of the state attorney's decision to bankroll Zuma’s litigation.
It's estimated that the former president has spent between R15 million to R30 million of taxpayers’ money on his legal fees.
Opposition parties, the DA and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), have sought a declaratory order that the state attorney’s decision to pay for Zuma’s legal fees was unlawful.
If successful, Zuma would be responsible to pay back litigation costs going back more than a decade and would include his costly spy tapes challenge.
The former president claims that this case was raised in order to hurt him politically, adding that there is no evidence he was trying to prevent having his day in court.
The EFF argued that the decision to fund Zuma’s fees was wrong.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
Judgment reserved in Malema’s illegal land invasion case
-
Makhura: 'Gauteng ANC's list conference will not see violence'
-
[WATCH] EFF challenges the Trespass Act
-
ANC KZN list conference gets underway
-
[LISTEN] VBS ‘loot’: New evidence further implicates Danny Msiza
-
Maimane: Losing NMB was tough for DA this year
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.